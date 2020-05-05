Virginia

Court OKs Partial Settlement in Virginia Voter Witness Case

By Associated Press

Voting ballot by mail: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures
Getty Images

A partial court settlement approved Tuesday exempts voters in Virginia's June primary from a requirement that anyone submitting an absentee ballot must have the ballot signed by a witness.

Currently, any voter in Virginia submitting an absentee ballot by mail must open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill it out and then have the other person sign the outside of the ballot envelope before it is mailed back.

Under the partial settlement approved by a federal court Tuesday, voters who do not think they can safely find a witness amid the coronavirus pandemic will not be forced to comply with the requirement for the June 23 primary, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a news release.

Local

coronavirus 13 mins ago

Restaurants Call for Delivery Companies to Lower Commission Fees

Coronavirus in Virginia 2 hours ago

State Legislators Call for Transparency From Virginia Health Dept. and Care Facilities

In addition, the Commissioner of Elections must inform voters about the change and provide updated guidance to local election officials on counting all absentee ballots in the June primary that are otherwise properly cast but missing a witness signature, the news release said.

The ACLU said the settlement came in response to a lawsuit it brought against the Virginia State Board of Elections. The case was heard in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.

The case is still pending regarding any other elections in 2020 that may be affected by the pandemic, including the Nov. 3 election, the ACLU said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginiaprimary electionabsentee voting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us