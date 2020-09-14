Coronavirus Test Provider Cuts DC's Weekly Supply

A national coronavirus test provider has cut D.C.'s weekly supply of COVID-19 tests by one-fifth, according to city officials.

LabCorp was providing D.C. with 10,000 coronavirus tests available to the public each week, with no appointment or symptoms required for testing. Now, that number has been cut to 8,000 per week.

This morning, dozens of people were turned away from a testing location on F Street after the National Guard cut a testing line off after 300 tests.

Chris Geldart, Operations Chief for D.C.'s coronavirus response, tells News4 that LabCorp, the primary supplier of tests for the city and much of the country, began reducing and limiting the number of test kits about a month ago.

Geldart says they've been managing with 8,000 tests per week, but are in negotiations with LabCorp to increase the number of weekly tests as soon as possible.

D.C. health officials want people to go to their primary care provider for tests as a first option.

LabCorp cites an increase in national demand for tests, according to D.C. officials.

News4 reached out to LabCorp, but has not received a response yet.