Coronavirus Cases in DC Area Top 20K as New Restrictions Are Announced

The number of known coronavirus cases in the D.C. area surpassed 20,000 on Thursday morning, after new restrictions were announced in Maryland.
As of Thursday morning, 20,023 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the region. D.C. had reported 2,350 cases, Maryland had 10,784 and Virginia had 6,889. At least 681 people had died. Go here for full details.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on “Today” Thursday morning that the number of cases in the state is likely even higher but not enough people are being tested.
“This has been the number one stumbling block in America — the lack of available testing,” he said.
Starting Saturday morning, the state will require masks or face coverings to be worn in all grocery stores and pharmacies, and on public transportation.
Independent inspectors of the D.C. jail testified Wednesday that they found a number of conditions that promote the spread of the virus, including a cleaning supply shortage, no enforcement of social distancing and a “disincentive to report symptoms.”
Prince George’s County Council Member Deni Tavares urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. She has lost four family members to the virus.
“The least I can do as a family member is pass it on to help another family,” she said, fighting back tears.
Grocery shopping is raising new concerns for customers and workers, after more workers in the D.C. area tested positive for the virus. Two workers at the Whole Food store in Pentagon City and two workers at the Trader Joe’s on 14th Street NW in D.C. tested positive, News4 reported.
And something sweet: Newlyweds in D.C. skipped their honeymoon and instead created a digital blueprint for a respirator that can be made on a 3D printer.
“I'm so thankful that I met Destie — that we're together, that we're a couple and that we've had the chance to use our connections and use our knowledge to help other people,” the new husband said.
D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 11 a.m. She’ll give updates on the coronavirus response, the Census and voting. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.