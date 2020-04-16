Coronavirus Cases in DC Area Top 20K as New Restrictions Are Announced

The number of known coronavirus cases in the D.C. area surpassed 20,000 on Thursday morning, after new restrictions were announced in Maryland.

As of Thursday morning, 20,023 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the region. D.C. had reported 2,350 cases, Maryland had 10,784 and Virginia had 6,889. At least 681 people had died. Go here for full details.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on “Today” Thursday morning that the number of cases in the state is likely even higher but not enough people are being tested.

“This has been the number one stumbling block in America — the lack of available testing,” he said.

Starting Saturday morning, the state will require masks or face coverings to be worn in all grocery stores and pharmacies, and on public transportation.

Here’s where we are Thursday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

Independent inspectors of the D.C. jail testified Wednesday that they found a number of conditions that promote the spread of the virus, including a cleaning supply shortage, no enforcement of social distancing and a “disincentive to report symptoms.”

Some inmates are suing the District, seeking improved cleaning of the cells and early release for anyone who qualifies. The number of inmates who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 continues to rise. The News4 I-Team's Scott MacFarlane reports on a marathon court hearing Wednesday, which included testimony from independent health inspectors.

Prince George’s County Council Member Deni Tavares urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. She has lost four family members to the virus.

“The least I can do as a family member is pass it on to help another family,” she said, fighting back tears.

A Prince George's County Council member who has lost four family members to the coronavirus says she's working to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Grocery shopping is raising new concerns for customers and workers, after more workers in the D.C. area tested positive for the virus. Two workers at the Whole Food store in Pentagon City and two workers at the Trader Joe’s on 14th Street NW in D.C. tested positive, News4 reported.

Front line grocery store employees are essential to everyone, ensuring that we can still buy food as the pandemic rages on, but there’s heightened fear of exposure after workers at some local stores tested positive. News4's Meagan Fitzgerald has the changes those stores are making and reaction from customers about whether it's enough.

And something sweet: Newlyweds in D.C. skipped their honeymoon and instead created a digital blueprint for a respirator that can be made on a 3D printer.

“I'm so thankful that I met Destie — that we're together, that we're a couple and that we've had the chance to use our connections and use our knowledge to help other people,” the new husband said.

A local doctor and his new wife are giving back in a unique way. A pandemic was declared just days before their wedding, but instead of getting upset, they used their expertise in science and medicine to help health care workers on the front lines. News4's Doreen Gentzler reports.

D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 11 a.m. She’ll give updates on the coronavirus response, the Census and voting. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.