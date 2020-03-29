Compass Coffee is Now Making and Selling Hand Sanitizer

The D.C.-based brand Compass Coffee is trading in coffee beans for alcohol. The company announced Saturday on Instagram that they would be producing hand sanitizer to sell at their local stores.

The hand cleaning product has become increasingly harder to find as people are stocking up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"One of our core values is 'always find a way.' It’s definitely being tested a lot these days," the company said in another post.

They said they are following the World Health Organization’s recipe, meaning in addition to alcohol they'll be mixing glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and purified water to make the product.

The hand sanitizer will be available for purchase from one of their locations starting Sunday.