Community Supports Jewish Residents in the Face of Antisemitism With Fire Department's Menorah Parade

A community came together in Bethesda, Maryland, to mark the first night of Hanukkah - and drive away hate with the light from a menorah.

Crowds followed the joyful firetruck parade hosted by the Glen Echo Fire Department that included stops at two places where antisemitic graffiti was recently spray painted: the Bethesda Trolley Trail and Walt Whitman High School.

The graffiti on the trail found on Nov. 14 ranged from antisemitic and racist hate speech to hate symbols. On Saturday morning, the words “Jews Not Welcome” were found defacing the school sign at Walt Whitman High School.

Hundreds were already waiting at the school when the menorah parade arrived on Sunday night. Their light, joy and laughter cut through the cold and darkness.

County officials say police will be upping patrols at schools, places of worship and community centers, as well as working with the Anti-Defamation League in response to the vandalism.