Community Rallies Around UMD Basketball Player After Hurricane Ida Destroys Home

University of Maryland basketball player Donta Scott is strong on the court, but his latest challenge off the paint has left him heartbroken.

Flooding from Hurricane Ida destroyed his family’s home in Philadelphia two weeks ago.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It's hard, but I've always been a tough guy, not to like worry as much," Scott said. “It’s kind of tough just knowing that you can’t be around your family at this time when they are going through situations like that."

In a video, Scott’s relative shows damage in the house, including in Scott’s room. His mother, Sandra Campbell, breaks down.

“I have a 93-year-old mother and, like I said, she has been here all her life. So to have something like this happen, it’s just really bad,” Campbell said.

The family was able to evacuate, but lost everything in the process. For this reason, Scott’s teammates and coach encouraged him to start a GoFundMe page.

That’s when the donations started pouring in.

“I appreciate everybody that’s been donating and supporting,” Scott said.

UMD’s head basketball coach for the men’s team posted the link on Twitter to share Scott’s story.

Now, Scott and his mother said they appreciate the Terps basketball community.

“It was a blessing that people are still willing to help out,” Campbell said.