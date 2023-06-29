NBC4 and Telemundo 44's ‘Clear the Shelters' pet adoption and donation campaign returns this August

Visit ClearTheShelters.com to Find a Participating Shelter or Rescue in Your Community

NBC4 and Telemundo 44 announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the monthlong event, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped thousands of pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 860,000 pets have been adopted over eight Clear The Shelters campaigns.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Special thanks to our Clear The Shelters DC local partners, FH Furr and Washington Area Honda Dealers.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: