Montgomery County waives adoption fees for 100 pets due to ‘dangerous' overcrowding

To "help inspire adoptions" and ease crisis-level crowding, Montgomery County's animal adoption center will waive adoption fees for the next 100 pets adopted by Thursday, officials said Tuesday.

"Despite the recent support in a campaign to have large dogs adopted, the overpopulation situation remains critical and has extended to all types of animals," Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) said in a release.

The Derwood adoption center says it currently has dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, turtles and birds waiting to be adopted.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

You can start the adoption process by filling out a web questionnaire or by visiting their Derwood adoption center at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood, Maryland.

The center is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The adoption center is closed on Wednesdays.

If you're not ready to commit to an adoption, you can help by temporarily fostering a large dog. The agency says it's in "desperate need" of homes that can accommodate dogs over 40 pounds. Here's how to apply.

The shelter says it is taking steps to ease the dangerous crowding.

Anyone who finds a lost pet is asked to hold onto them for 48 hours.

To ensure proper care conditions, the adoption center will only accept animals who need immediate help (such as sick or injured pets) until there is enough room in the center.

MCASAC encourages owners who need to surrender their pets to use one of the rehoming portals listed on their website or check with local nonprofit rescues.

MCASAC says its policy is to prevent euthanasia, but shelter overpopulation increases the risk that surrendered pets will be put down.

Augus is Clear the Shelters month. NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are joining stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in partnering with local animal shelters and rescues. Our collective goal is to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare. Here's more information.