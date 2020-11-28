Maryland

Classes Canceled in Baltimore County After Cyber Attack

By Associated Press

Empty elementary classroom during recess. Interactive whiteboard at the side of teacher’s desk. Horizontal indoors full length shot with copy space.
Getty Images (Stock Photo)

Classes have been canceled for students in a Maryland school district that is the victim of a ransomware attack.

Baltimore County Public Schools said Saturday that it will be closed for students on Monday and Tuesday next week so that staff can continue working to set up an “instructional platform.”

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Washington DC 4 hours ago

DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory Becomes First African American Cardinal

Montgomery County 7 hours ago

Woman Killed, 50 Displaced After Leisure World Fire

The ransomware attack has left 115,000 students without classes as the district shifted to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the cyber attack.

A state audit released this week concluded that the school district's computer network did not safeguard sensitive personal information and had other serious risks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandSchoolBaltimore County
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us