Children's National Reports Record Number of Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told News4 Tuesday it's currently treating more than 50 COVID-19 patients, which is more than double the hospital's prior reported peak of 23 patients in September.

A spokesperson for the hospital told News4 they are seeing more COVID cases than any previous time during the pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 53 children hospitalized include children of all ages, and about half of them are under 5 years old, therefore, ineligible for a COVID vaccine, the spokesperson said.

More than 90% of the children are showing symptoms with respiratory illness, the spokesperson said, and are not incidental cases.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.