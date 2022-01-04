COVID-19

Children's National Reports Record Number of Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19

More than 50 children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, the most the DC hospital has had at one time since the start of the pandemic

By Jodie Fleischer, News4 I-Team Reporter

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told News4 Tuesday it's currently treating more than 50 COVID-19 patients, which is more than double the hospital's prior reported peak of 23 patients in September.

A spokesperson for the hospital told News4 they are seeing more COVID cases than any previous time during the pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 53 children hospitalized include children of all ages, and about half of them are under 5 years old, therefore, ineligible for a COVID vaccine, the spokesperson said.

More than 90% of the children are showing symptoms with respiratory illness, the spokesperson said, and are not incidental cases.

Local

I-95 2 hours ago

Officials Respond After Snowstorm Strands Drivers on I-95

DCPS 2 hours ago

DC Schools Provide COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Reopening

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Washington DCChildren's National Hospitalcovid-19 in children
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us