Children's National Reports Record Number of Kids Hospitalized With COVID-19

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told News4 Tuesday it's currently treating more than 50 COVID-19 patients, which is more than double the hospital's prior reported peak of 23 patients in September.
A spokesperson for the hospital told News4 they are seeing more COVID cases than any previous time during the pandemic.
The 53 children hospitalized include children of all ages, and about half of them are under 5 years old, therefore, ineligible for a COVID vaccine, the spokesperson said.
More than 90% of the children are showing symptoms with respiratory illness, the spokesperson said, and are not incidental cases.
