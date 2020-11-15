PGFD

Child Falls From Fourth-Floor Balcony in New Carrollton

By NBC Washington Staff

A child is injured after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in New Carrollton, officials say. 

The child fell in the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS units were dispatched at about 2:10 p.m. 

The child initially had injuries described as life-threatening but then was in stable condition, the fire department said. 

Information was not immediately released on the child’s age or gender, or the circumstances of the fall. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

