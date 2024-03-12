Cherry blossom watch: DC's cherry trees reach blooming phase 4 of 6

Get ready for the weirdest bloom phase name we've got, D.C., because the Tidal Basin's famed cherry trees have reached ... wait for it ... peduncle elongation.

As the National Park Service said: "It's the #BloomWatch community's favorite announcement: we have Peduncle Elongation - the 4th of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom."

This means the blossoms are now two-thirds of the way toward peak bloom, just 10 days after they entered phase 1 on Saturday, March 2.

Follow online at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1#cherryblossom #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/WuqVlmIW0R — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 12, 2024

The next — and decidedly non-scientific-sounding — phase is called puffy white.

When will the cherry blossoms reach peak bloom?

Weather patterns give us clues about when the cherry blossoms will burst forth.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer projected peak bloom will begin on March 24.

The National Park Service estimated projected peak bloom dates are March 23 to 26.

However, we can't help but notice that things are going VERY fast this year.

"Determining the dates for peak bloom is one of the great puzzles in the nation's capital," said Jeff Reinbold, the NPS' superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks. "Emerging from the warmest January on record, this has been a particularly puzzling year to read the trees and establish a projected date for peak bloom."

Due to the warmer-than-average temperatures, the trees never went fully dormant, which is what the NPS uses to calculate peak bloom. In addition, the NPS' designated "indicator tree" has been showing several different bloom phases, reflecting the wide range of temperatures we've been getting.

"We're seeing the effects of both warmer and highly variable temperatures on the trees," Reinbold said.

Peak bloom is declared when 70% of the blossoms on the Tidal Basin’s cherry trees are out. If weather conditions are good, peak bloom can last as long as 10 days.

The cherry trees that Japan gave to the United States more than 100 years ago draw visitors from around the world.

How does Storm Team4 predict peak bloom?

The cherry trees have to complete a long journey before peak bloom, and weather plays a huge role in how quickly the flowers grow.

Cherry blossoms bloom in stages: green bud, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation and puffy white all come before the full bloom.

Last year, D.C.’s famed trees had green buds as of Feb. 23, and peak bloom was declared on March 23.

While we were running a little behind schedule, Kammerer said, overall, expect a similar trend to last year.

“We're going to be very warm in early March,” Kammerer said at the end of February. “So, we'll get to the bud stage, and then we'll get to the next stage fairly quickly.”

But a cooldown in mid-March could slow down peak bloom – just like it did last year. Keep an eye out for warm weather, too, which could rapidly push the blossoms into the next stage.

Last year, we reached peak bloom on March 23, which is still on the early side.

The most common time for peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to the NPS.

