Charles County Corrections Officer Suspended After Capitol Riot

A Charles County corrections officer has been suspended pending an investigation into their presence on U.S. Capitol grounds last week when a pro-Trump mob breached the building, authorities said.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office commanders received a complaint Tuesday that the employee may have been “inappropriately present” amid the U.S. Capitol riot, spokeswoman Diane Richardson said in a statement.

The employee, who has not been identified, is suspended pending the investigation, authorities said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with federal authorities to determine the extent of the employee’s involvement and whether they violated any policies or laws.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide details on how the corrections officer participated — it’s unclear if they’re accused of entering the Capitol or just being present elsewhere on the grounds.

The riot left at least five people dead, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

“Let me be very clear: While I support lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly, I do not condone the violence or the threats to our democracy that we observed that day. Our agency will work hand-in hand with federal authorities in this matter,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry said.

There are no indications that other Charles County Sheriff’s Office employees were involved, authorities said.