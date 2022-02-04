Storm Team 4

Celebrate National Weatherperson's Day with Storm Team 4

Your Storm Team 4 meteorologists are celebrating National Weatherperson’s Day on February 5th by shining a spotlight on these four local organizations.  They’re getting kids excited about STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.  Check them out and consider making a small donation while you’re there. Who knows, you just may be supporting a future meteorologist!

Passion for Learning

KID Museum

ReSET

Stem for Her

