Caught on camera: Burglar creeps into Lanham apartment while residents sleep

It’s chilling.

A man wearing a mask, Crocs and gloves walks into an apartment early Saturday morning while the occupants are asleep. He walks past the family cat, making his way through the dining room, until he realizes he’s caught on camera.

The blurry security camera image captures the moment when he looks directly at the camera. He then quickly runs out of the apartment without taking anything. It’s not immediately clear why.

Four similar crimes have occurred at apartments in the 9800 and 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham, Maryland, since Thursday. Valuables were stolen from some of those apartments, according to the Prince George’s County police.

In a robbery on Monday morning, the man implied he had a knife, police said.

“We’re very concerned. It is indeed a small number of apartments over there that we’ve seen thus far. We have detectives out all day,” Capt. Todd Dolihite said.

The suspect entered the apartments through an unlocked window or door, according to police.

Police are warning residents and speaking to apartment staff about the importance of home security.

“Warmer weather during the day, and it gets cooler at night, sometimes people leave their windows open, or doors cracked open,” Dolihite said. “We would highly encourage everyone to lock the doors, secure your windows once you go to bed.”

Prince George's County Police have added additional patrols along Good Luck Road.