Carbon Monoxide Leak During DC Holiday Boat Parade Sends 8 to Hospital

Eight people, including three children, went to the hospital Saturday night after a boat participating in a parade at The Wharf leaked carbon monoxide, fire officials say.

Firefighters rescued 16 people from the boat in the Washington Channel about 7 p.m. after getting a report that someone on the boat was unconscious and others were feeling ill.

Medics took eight of the passengers with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital for further evaluation and eight others who were checked out at the scene are OK, fire officials said.

The incident happened during the D.C. Holiday Boat Parade in which boats illuminated with lights pass by The Wharf.

Firefighters towed the boat to shore and the fire department is investigating the cause of the leak.