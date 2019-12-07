DC

Carbon Monoxide Leak During DC Holiday Boat Parade Sends 8 to Hospital

By Gina Cook

82209657
Getty Images

Eight people, including three children, went to the hospital Saturday night after a boat participating in a parade at The Wharf leaked carbon monoxide, fire officials say.

Firefighters rescued 16 people from the boat in the Washington Channel about 7 p.m. after getting a report that someone on the boat was unconscious and others were feeling ill.

Medics took eight of the passengers with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital for further evaluation and eight others who were checked out at the scene are OK, fire officials said.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

The incident happened during the D.C. Holiday Boat Parade in which boats illuminated with lights pass by The Wharf.

Firefighters towed the boat to shore and the fire department is investigating the cause of the leak.

This article tagged under:

DCpoisoningHolidayfirefighterscarbon monoxide
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us