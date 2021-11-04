Captain White's Fish Market Barge Leaves the Wharf

One of D.C.’s favorite fish markets pulled away from the Southwest waterfront on Thursday.
Captain White’s Seafood was seen pulling its barge out into the Washington Channel. Chopper4 footage showed the barge slowly moving. It was unclear where it was headed.
The longtime open-air seafood vendor is leaving the fish market after a lengthy court battle with the District over rent, News4’s Mark Segraves reports.
Captain White’s has argued that the Wharf redevelopment project crowded out customers and made it hard to stay in business.
The business did not immediately respond to an inquiry, nor did developer PN Hoffman.
Captain White’s, known for its huge sign advertising the “Chesapeake Bay’s finest,” has been in business since 1972.
