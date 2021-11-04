Captain White's Fish Market Barge Leaves the Wharf

One of D.C.’s favorite fish markets pulled away from the Southwest waterfront on Thursday.

Captain White’s Seafood was seen pulling its barge out into the Washington Channel. Chopper4 footage showed the barge slowly moving. It was unclear where it was headed.

The longtime open-air seafood vendor is leaving the fish market after a lengthy court battle with the District over rent, News4’s Mark Segraves reports.

After losing lengthy court battle with DC Government, @CaptainWhites Seafood is pulling up anchors and removing its 3 barges from the Fisherman’s Wharf where it’s been a fixture for decades. Photo credit: Greg Whittier @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/01BZEEoOY2 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 4, 2021

Captain White’s has argued that the Wharf redevelopment project crowded out customers and made it hard to stay in business.

The business did not immediately respond to an inquiry, nor did developer PN Hoffman.

Captain White’s, known for its huge sign advertising the “Chesapeake Bay’s finest,” has been in business since 1972.

One of the brothers behind iconic seafood staple Captain White Seafood was killed in a car crash earlier this week. News4's Shomari Stone spoke with his family about his life and legacy.

