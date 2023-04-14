Capitol Police Arrest Man With Weapon at Inspection Facility

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man found with a weapon early Friday at a facility where vehicles headed to the Capitol are inspected, authorities say.

Capitol Police described the weapon as “an assault rifle with an extended magazine.” The man who was arrested is not suspected of targeting the Capitol.

“Although our investigators are still looking into this case, at this time, there is no evidence that shows this person was targeting the Congress or the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement.

A police screening team spotted the weapon at about 5 a.m. at an off-site facility where officers inspect delivery vehicles before they head to Capitol grounds, police said.

Officers saw the weapon in the back seat of a pickup truck. It was partially wrapped in a blanket.

Michael J. Donohue, 57, of Maryland, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful activity. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

“This serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. “I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

