Capitals' 2022 Alumni Weekend to Include Hockey Clinics, Meet and Greets

Caps’ alumni weekend to include hockey clinics, meet and greets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Capitals Alumni Association plans to host its 2022 Alumni Weekend on Oct. 6-8, giving fans the opportunity to interact with former players through hockey clinics, a rooftop event and meet and greets.
The team has not yet announced the roster of former players that will participate in the events, though longtime Capitals forward Peter Bondra announced his intention to attend on Twitter.
The WCAA will host the Stars & Spirits rooftop event on Oct. 7 at Signal House DC, where guests will have the opportunity to meet current and former players. The cocktail event will also include live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit the Capitals Alumni Community Fund, which seeks to grow the sport in the local D.C. area.
Fans both young and old will be able to participate in hockey clinics as part of the weekend festivities as well. A skilled adult hockey clinic is scheduled to follow the Capitals’ practice at MedStar Iceplex on Oct. 7. Kids ages 5-9 are welcome to participate in the Future Caps Learn to Play program the following day featuring WCAA Ambassadors Karl Alzner, Craig Laughlin, Alan May and Paul Mulvey.