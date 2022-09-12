Capitals' 2022 Alumni Weekend to Include Hockey Clinics, Meet and Greets

Caps’ alumni weekend to include hockey clinics, meet and greets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals Alumni Association plans to host its 2022 Alumni Weekend on Oct. 6-8, giving fans the opportunity to interact with former players through hockey clinics, a rooftop event and meet and greets.

The Washington Capitals Alumni Association will host its 2022 Alumni Weekend next month from Oct. 6-8, including a Stars & Spirits rooftop event benefitting the Capitals Alumni Community Fund on Oct. 7. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The team has not yet announced the roster of former players that will participate in the events, though longtime Capitals forward Peter Bondra announced his intention to attend on Twitter.

The WCAA will host the Stars & Spirits rooftop event on Oct. 7 at Signal House DC, where guests will have the opportunity to meet current and former players. The cocktail event will also include live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit the Capitals Alumni Community Fund, which seeks to grow the sport in the local D.C. area.

Fans both young and old will be able to participate in hockey clinics as part of the weekend festivities as well. A skilled adult hockey clinic is scheduled to follow the Capitals’ practice at MedStar Iceplex on Oct. 7. Kids ages 5-9 are welcome to participate in the Future Caps Learn to Play program the following day featuring WCAA Ambassadors Karl Alzner, Craig Laughlin, Alan May and Paul Mulvey.