Capital Pride Reveals Theme for June Celebration

Capital Pride has revealed the 2020 theme for its extended, city-wide celebration coming up in spring: #StillWe.

#StillWe is intended to evoke a sense of resilience, resistance and unity while acknowledging progress still needs to be made to achieve LGBTQ+ equality, organizers say.

“With the adversity facing so many members of the LGBTQ+ community in mind, we will come together to support each other, show our love of community and unite in resistance against those who would deny us equality and dignity,” Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said in a statement.

The logo incorporates colors from the traditional rainbow pride flag alongside blue and pink to represent the trans pride flag. Black and brown stripes to represent the diverse intersectionality in the LGQTQ+ community, said Capital Pride Alliance's Ashley Smith.

Nearly one million people are expected to celebrate the full spectrum of love and sexuality during June's Capital Pride Celebration in D.C. The city tradition has been going strong for 45 years.

Here are some key dates to know about: