Candidate for Mayor of Frederick Facing Assault, Weapons Charges

The Republican candidate for mayor of Frederick, Maryland, was indicted on assault and weapons charges, accused of pointing a rifle at a crowd of people in July. Steven Hammrick says the allegations are politically motivated.

Hammrick, 35, won the Republican nomination in September, a little over a month after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a neighbor at the apartment complex where he lives. On Friday, a grand jury indicted him on first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as illegal possession of ammunition, and possession of a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction.

A man says he was having an engagement party on a patio July 31 when Hammrick shouted that he had something for him, and when the man looked up, he says he saw Hammrick pointing a rifle at him.

According to a charging document filed in the case, on that same night, Hammrick called 911 to say he was going to kill people in the apartment.

In a text message to News4, Hammrick said he would not be able to comment based on legal advice. However, on Friday, Hammrick told the Frederick News-Post, “It’s all false. The only reason they are trying to come after me three months later is because I’m running for mayor, and everybody knows this.”

“Like I haven’t heard that one before,” the state’s attorney said in a statement to News4. “Our prosecutions are blind to politics, and they always will be.”

In a recent Hood College candidates forum, Hammrick stated some of what he stands for.

“I know that I have the ability to be a leader since that’s what I’ve been doing my entire life,” he said.

In 2016, Hammrick was charged with assaulting his then girlfriend. He entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to 18 months in jail with all but 27 days suspended.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Hammrick is due in court Nov. 12.