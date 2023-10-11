BWI airport roadway shut down during investigation

A roadway near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was briefly shut down Wednesday afternoon because of an investigation, authorities say.

ALERT: Due to law enforcement investigation, the terminal roadway is temporarily shut down.



Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.



Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time.



More information to come. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 11, 2023

Information on the nature of the investigation was not immediately released, but a vehicle involved in the investigation was cleared around 4:15 p.m.

Chopper4 footage shows traffic delays at the airport as of about 4 p.m.

Flights appeared to be departing and arriving as scheduled throughout the roadway closure. People inside the airport were “advised to remain in place,” an X post by airport authorities said.

A follow-up statement posted to X around 4:15 said "roadway operations will slowly return to normal," and advised anyone dropping off or picking up passengers to use the upper level roadway until that point.

