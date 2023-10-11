Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

BWI airport roadway shut down during investigation

Chopper4 footage shows traffic delays at the airport as of about 4 p.m.

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A roadway near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was briefly shut down Wednesday afternoon because of an investigation, authorities say.

Information on the nature of the investigation was not immediately released, but a vehicle involved in the investigation was cleared around 4:15 p.m.

Chopper4 footage shows traffic delays at the airport as of about 4 p.m.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Flights appeared to be departing and arriving as scheduled throughout the roadway closure. People inside the airport were “advised to remain in place,” an X post by airport authorities said.

A follow-up statement posted to X around 4:15 said "roadway operations will slowly return to normal," and advised anyone dropping off or picking up passengers to use the upper level roadway until that point.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)Maryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us