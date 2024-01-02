Bullet flies into Northwest DC home after man is robbed of Canada Goose jacket

A shooting in the Ledroit Park neighborhood of Northwest D.C. sent a bullet flying through the window of a home after a man was robbed of his Canada Goose jacket.

The robbery occurred on Elm Street. Moments later, gunshots rang out at Fifth and T streets.

A bullet tore through a bedroom window at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, New Year’s Day. Luckily, the resident had positioned a dresser in front of the windows as part of the room’s furniture arrangement.

He said he realized a bullet had gone through the window “after walking into my bedroom and finding chips of my dresser on the bed.”

D.C. officers placed at least nine evidence markers, marking shell casings, in the intersection.

The shooting appears to have occurred moments after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Canada Goose jacket and yoga bag. He was not physically injured and did not appear to have been the target of the shooting.

Neighbors said the robbers seemed to be shooting at a bystander, who also was not physically injured.

Bullets dug into the brick of two nearby homes. Neighbors said they heard gunshots on the block just last week.