Boy Shot in Southeast DC: Police

Officers responded to Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway, and found the victim with a gunshot wound

By NBC Washington Staff

A boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, police say. 

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway, just before 11:30 a.m., police said. 

Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. 

The shooting victim was said to be 16 or 17 but police did not immediately confirm his age.

No information on an arrest or suspect was immediately released.

Reports of violent crime are up 18% compared to the same time last year, District crime statistics say.

