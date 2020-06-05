Bowser Expected To Announce Delay in DC’s Phase Two Reopening

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to announce a delay in D.C.’s entry into phase two reopening due to a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases, at a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

New coronavirus data shows that while new cases continue to increase in D.C., deaths and daily hospitalizations have declined significantly over the past two weeks.

According to D.C.'s official data, the District has reached four days of sustained decrease in community spread of COVID-19 during phase one.

Today, 79 new cases were reported bringing the total count of coronavirus cases to 9,199. Four new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of lives lost to 479.

According to a recommendations laid out in a report released by Bowser's advisory group, D.C.'s phase two would commence once the coronavirus is limited to localized transmission.

Phase two would allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, open up additional indoor and outdoor activities like gyms, camps, museums, nonessential retail and indoor dining with limited capacity.