COVID-19

Bowser Expected To Announce Delay in DC’s Phase Two Reopening

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to announce a delay in D.C.’s entry into phase two reopening due to a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases, at a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

New coronavirus data shows that while new cases continue to increase in D.C., deaths and daily hospitalizations have declined significantly over the past two weeks.

According to D.C.'s official data, the District has reached four days of sustained decrease in community spread of COVID-19 during phase one.

Local

Mark Segraves 1 hour ago

DC Police Inadvertently Gave National Guard Police Powers as Mayor Asked for Withdrawal

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Child from Lake in Montgomery County

Today, 79 new cases were reported bringing the total count of coronavirus cases to 9,199. Four new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of lives lost to 479.

According to a recommendations laid out in a report released by Bowser's advisory group, D.C.'s phase two would commence once the coronavirus is limited to localized transmission.

Phase two would allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, open up additional indoor and outdoor activities like gyms, camps, museums, nonessential retail and indoor dining with limited capacity.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Bowserphase two reopening
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us