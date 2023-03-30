Bowie State Renaming Theater in Honor of Dionne Warwick

Bowie State University is teaming up with one of the greatest vocalists of our time, naming the main stage of its performing arts center in honor of Dionne Warwick.

She’s been a mainstay of the pop music scene for more than 60 years.

She has wanted to help Bowie State’s fine arts program since she first visited the campus several years ago.

“I was introduced to their music section of the school and was quite impressed,” Warwick said.

“It’s a university of many diversities, and the music department itself is quite efficient,” she said.

Warwick is in town for a fundraiser for the performing arts center, where the main stage will be renamed Dionne Warwick Theater Saturday.

“I gotta say it’s overwhelming, just the thought that they felt me worthy of doing something of this nature,” she said. “It’s quite an honor.

Tewodross Williams, chair of the university’s fine arts department, is looking forward to Warwick having an active role at the university.

“This partnership is going to be able to take our students to a different level in terms of our course offerings as well as hopefully bringing some programing to the Fine & Performing Arts Center,” he said.

Warwick, who still performs about 100 shows a year, says she’s happy to be back in the D.C. area

“Started coming to D.C. in the early ‘60s, playing the Howard Theatre, Carter Barron,” she said.

“I was here so much people thought I lived here.”