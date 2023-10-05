Bowie State enhances homecoming security after 5 hurt in shooting at Morgan State

Morgan State University in Baltimore canceled all classes and all homecoming festivities this week after several students were injured in a shooting. In the aftermath, Bowie State University now is enhancing security measures during its own homecoming this weekend in Maryland.

Bowie State officials say safety is a top priority on campus, with a goal to protect students, families and alumni who are all making their way to campus beginning Thursday and into the weekend.

The university also doesn’t want to lose sight of the homecoming atmosphere and the camaraderie that comes with all the events.

"It is really a joyous time of fellowship, camaraderie, energy around the football game," said Cassandra Robinson, Bowie State's director of university relations and marketing.

Tuesday's mass shooting at Morgan State interrupted a homecoming week celebration and injured five people, including four students. It happened shortly after the coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State, as students were heading to a campus ball.

After that, Bowie State immediately began implementing extra security measures ahead of its own homecoming events.

"Our hearts go out to the Morgan State University community," said Mark Cummings, Bowie State's police chief and director of public safety. "We understand that law enforcement is ongoing. There’s going to be an event probably every day where we have to adjust and change."

Cummings says the school will deploy more unarmed and armed officers on campus, security teams will be out on bikes and have walking beats, metal detectors and security wands will be at homecoming events, security cameras will be upgraded and enhanced, and more lights will be installed in dark areas around campus.

"I feel pretty safe because I know they're taking prior precautions," Bowie State senior Kairiq Jones said.

While safety's on his mind, he hopes his final homecoming weekend as a student is still a special occasion.

"The atmosphere is very family-oriented. Everyone loves each other," he said. "Everyone is very welcoming."

That infectious spirit is why Morgan State junior Joshua Meaders is planning to celebrate homecoming at Bowie State, since it was cancelled at his school.

"It just shows that no matter what happens, people can still come together and have a good time," he said. "Like we can't allow the bad times to really bring us down; we keep this going, to keep the positivity going."