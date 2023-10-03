Morgan State University

Four students shot near Morgan State University: Police

The Baltimore Police Department said there was an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive

By Briana Trujillo and Tom Lynch

Four Morgan State University students were shot Tuesday night in what Baltimore police described as an active shooter situation.

The students' injuries are described as not life-threatening, the Baltimore Police Department confirmed to NBC News.

Baltimore police responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, and the university community received an emergency alert that warned of shots fired near a residence hall.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired on or near campus. 

The university asked the community to shelter in place and stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Confirmed family members were asked to avoid the campus and report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road, where an officer would be available.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also responded to assist Baltimore police, the ATF said.

At 11:45 p.m., Baltimore police said the incident at Morgan State University was no longer considered "an active shooter situation," and that authorities would update the public briefly.

They did not elaborate on whether a suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

