Body of missing DC mother found in Waldorf

The body of a missing D.C. mother was found on Saturday in a wooded area of Waldorf, Maryland, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

Danielle Moss, 31, was last seen at a family gathering on April 8, the day before Easter Sunday. Loved ones said they were troubled by her disappearance because Moss was a loving mother who would never abandon her young son, Akari.

News4 is working to learn more about Moss’ death.

"Danielle was so vibrant. Oh my goodness, she was a beautiful, beautiful personality. Rapping, she loved to dance. I talked to Danielle every day, every day. She was supposed to come over to have dinner with us, but she never made it," Gloria Hammond, Moss' stepmother, said.

Hammond also said police are talking to someone in connection with Moss' disappearance, but she was not provided more details because the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.