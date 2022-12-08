Body Camera Video Released After Man Dies in Fairfax County Police Custody

Fairfax County police have released body camera video after a man died in custody last month, and say the man behaved erratically before suffering from a medical emergency.

On Nov. 11, Fairfax County police said they received calls about a man running in traffic on Amherst Avenue in Springfield.

Bodycam video shows the man, 44-year-old Temiki Murray, when officers first arrived.

"He’s running down Amherst South, appears to be maybe under the influence of some sort of narcotic," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Police said they chased Murray to a nearby parking lot, and that’s when a FedEx driver stepped in to try and calm him down.

"We got a FedEx driver here that’s got some good rapport with him. I’m gonna wait until another officer gets here," an officer says.

The officer later calls for an ambulance and takes Murray into custody.

"I don’t want you running from me because we want to get you help. You’re not in trouble, alright, but I want to detain you because I don’t want you running away," the officer tells Murray.

"Relax, I’m gonna put you in cuffs but you’re not in trouble, okay?" the officer said

Shortly after, the video shows Murray in distress and lying on the ground while still in handcuffs.

Police said after Murray was put in an ambulance, he had some type of medical emergency. The video shows a paramedic doing CPR.

Murray was pronounced dead when he got to the hospital, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Thursday he was proud of how officers responded.

"Everything we did here is textbook, best practice, and by the book," Davis said. "The words that Fairfax County police officers are trained to use when they de-escalate circumstances just like this one include, 'We’re here to help. You’re not in trouble,' and you heard those words used repeatedly."

Murrya's parents declined an on-camera interview with News4, but said they were satisfied with how police handled the situation.

Police said they're still waiting for the autopsy report to learn how exactly how Murray died.