Blaze Tears Through 2-Story Restaurant Near Capitol Hill

A fire tore through a two-story building housing a restaurant near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, sending black smoke billowing from windows, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a building on the 200 block of 2nd Street NW that houses The Alibi, a British-style pub, DC Fire and EMS said.

Twenty firefighting units and 100 personnel were called to the scene, shutting down 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue and C Street NW, authorities said.

NOW: @dcfireems response to a fire at The Alibi restaurant at 2nd & C Streets NW, right by the Capitol. The fire extended onto both levels. Crews quickly got it out. pic.twitter.com/kzMS8KJoUA — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 14, 2021

Video from the scene shows first- and second-floor windows busted out and firefighters removing debris from the red brick building.

No information was immediately available about how the fire started.

