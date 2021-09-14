fire

Blaze Tears Through 2-Story Restaurant Near Capitol Hill

By Sophia Barnes

A fire tore through a two-story building housing a restaurant near Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, sending black smoke billowing from windows, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a building on the 200 block of 2nd Street NW that houses The Alibi, a British-style pub, DC Fire and EMS said.

Twenty firefighting units and 100 personnel were called to the scene, shutting down 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue and C Street NW, authorities said.

Video from the scene shows first- and second-floor windows busted out and firefighters removing debris from the red brick building.

No information was immediately available about how the fire started.

