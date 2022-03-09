Social Media Posts Threaten Black Students at Frederick County School

Social media threats aimed at Black students at a Frederick County middle school prompted a response from the sheriff’s office Wednesday, authorities said.

Frederick County deputies along with school resource officers responded to Middletown Middle School in Middletown, Maryland, at around 9 a.m. for threats posted on Instagram and Snapchat, the sheriff’s office said.

Frederick County Public Schools determined that a social media post “containing hate speech and the threat of violence toward Black students” had been distributed, the school system said in a tweet.

Multiple suspects were identified, and authorities said they “took the proper steps to ensure the school and Middletown community was safe.”

“At this point, the suspects will be treated as juveniles, and as such their names and other identifying information will not be released,” authorities said.

An investigation is underway, and it is unclear if the suspects will face criminal charges.

"FCPS has no tolerance for discriminatory language and hate speech," the school district said.

The school was not locked down at any time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-025423.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.