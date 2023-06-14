Juneteenth

Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

Biden said the country's newest federal holiday will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America”

By The Associated Press

President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country's newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.”

“To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn't just a symbolic gesture. It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it, it wasn't just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom."

Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honor Black excellence, culture and community.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“America is a promise — a promise of freedom, liberty and justice," Harris said. "The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise. Not for some, but all.”

The concert also commemorated Black Music Month, and featured artists such as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

Juneteenth Jun 12

Celebrate Juneteenth in DC, Maryland and Virginia with festivals, exhibits and Emancipation Proclamation display

Juneteenth Jun 8

Jennifer Hudson, Method Man to perform at White House Juneteenth concert

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthWhite HouseWashington DCbiden
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us