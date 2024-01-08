Bethesda apartment evacuated and condemned after electrical problem

Residents of a large apartment in Bethesda, Maryland, were evacuated over the weekend after an electrical problem caused the buildings floors to fill with smoke, authorities say. The next day, the building was condemned, displacing hundreds of residents.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an electrical issue Saturday at the Westwood Tower Apartments at 5401 Westbard Ave. at about 7:15 p.m. Residents were evacuated from the apartment Sunday after the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs condemned the building to make immediate electrical repairs.

Video shows residents hastily packing, seeking refuge with relatives, friends or other accommodations, such as hotels being provided by the building management. About 205 units were impacted.

Matthew Correa said he was visiting his grandmother inside the building when the floors filled with smoke.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“We started noticing the lights were flickering, we didn’t know what happened and then all of sudden they blacked out the whole building,” Correa said. “And then all of the sudden, we saw smoke and smelled it and we had to evacuate the building.”

Signs posted in the building read "inhabitable," in Spanish.

Another sign reads, "The Fire Alarm is currently out of service." A resident told News4 it has been above the fire alarm for at least two months.

The Housing Opportunities Commission said Pepco shut down power to the entire building so they could start repairs. They are estimated to take a couple of days.

In February 2023, a woman was killed and dozens of people were displaced after a fire in a high-rise apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland. The fire spurred renewed calls for fire safety at large apartments in the county.

.@mcfrs wants YOU to KNOW Should you stay or should you go...KNOW fire safety features & emergency procedures in your high-rise building's fire safety plan. KNOW locations of ALL exits in case nearest one is blocked by smoke or fire. KNOW how to survive. https://t.co/YAb4GlQKZ0 pic.twitter.com/a6OkGfvtJh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2024

"@mcfrs wants YOU to KNOW Should you stay or should you go...KNOW fire safety features & emergency procedures in your high-rise building's fire safety plan," Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on X Monday. "KNOW locations of ALL exits in case nearest one is blocked by smoke or fire. KNOW how to survive."