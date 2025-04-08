Culpeper County

Sheriff convicted of taking $75K in bribes hopes Trump will intervene

"I know he would help if he knew my story," former Culpeper County, Virginia, sheriff Scott Jenkins said

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter and Rick Yarborough, News4 I-Team producer

A former Virginia sheriff who was convicted of taking more than $75,000 in bribes said he plans to appeal and hopes President Donald Trump will intervene.

Scott Jenkins, the former sheriff of Culpeper County, told the court last week he plans to appeal his conviction. He was sentenced last month to a decade in prison and has not yet reported to start serving.

On a webinar hosted by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, Jenkins said he has no money for an appeal and now hopes Trump will help.

“I truly believe if I could get an hour of time with someone in the administration and lay out some facts with my attorney and I really believe if they could hear the other side which I couldn’t get in front of the jury – I believe whole heartedly in the president,” he said. “I believe if he heard the information, I know he would help if he knew my story.”

During the trial, News4 asked Jenkins if he would seek a pardon or clemency. At the time, he did not respond.

