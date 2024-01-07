Maryland man arrested in killing of estranged wife at Frederick County shopping center

A man was arrested late Saturday for shooting and killing his estranged wife at a shopping center in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say.

The suspect was identified as Frederick Owusu Sakyi, 33, of Walkersville, Maryland, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Giant Food on Sugarloaf Parkway just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a woman dead on the scene. This is a busy shopping center with restaurants and businesses.

The woman was identified Sunday as Tenisha Butler, 33, of Frederick. The sheriff's office confirmed to News4 she was an employee at the Giant Food.

Deputies found a handgun on the front seat and an assault rifle on the back seat of Sakyi’s vehicle.

An initial investigation found that Sakyi and Butler were going through a divorce. There is a history of protective orders and Sakyi stalking Butler, the sheriff's office said.

Sakyi was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Additional details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.