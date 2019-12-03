Bear Struck on Interstate 66 in Manassas

By Carissa DiMargo

shutterstock_770099827
Shutterstock

A bear was struck on Interstate 66 in Virginia early Tuesday morning.

The bear was found in an eastbound lane before the Manassas rest area, near the 48-mile marker. 

Virginia State Police received a report about a dead animal several hours before dawn. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) responded and discovered it was a bear, a police spokeswoman said.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

The right side of the roadway was blocked as crews removed the bear.

No vehicle was found at the scene, police said. A VDOT spokeswoman said if the driver was in a large vehicle, they may not have felt the impact. She didn't immediately have information on the size or type of bear that was struck.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us