Bay Bridge Project Complete a Year Ahead of Schedule

The Bay Bridge right lane deck rehabilitation is complete and open to all motorists, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) expedited the project and completed it more than a full year ahead of schedule — the project was once expected to be finished in one to two years. The westbound right lane of the Bay Bridge was closed in September last year. The bridge deck in the lane was severely deteriorated, according to a statement from Hogan’s office.

All new concrete was poured and cured, re-striping was finished, work zone barriers were removed, and the lane reopened to traffic Wednesday morning.

The project was completed amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, and MDTA and its contractors had to adhere to state and federal health and safety guidelines while finishing up construction.

“Maryland is facing significant challenges these days, and of course our primary focus is on the health and safety of our citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 threat,” said Hogan. “But it’s important to celebrate the reopening of the westbound right lane of the Bay Bridge, because for me it represents the spirit, dedication and work ethic that will see our state through any crisis.”

There is still some remaining work that will occur on the westbound span center and left lanes during overnight and off-peak hours. The work includes deck sealing, steel railing replacement, and deck/joint repairs and replacements, but MDTA expects minimal traffic delays.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures on or approaching the Bay Bridge during daytime, off-peak hours as needed for additional work, regular maintenance and facility inspections.

The MDTA remains on schedule to begin all-electronic tolling at the Bay Bridge by summer 2020. So far, they are 70% complete, according to MDTA Executive Director James F. Ports Jr.