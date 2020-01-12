Bay Bridge to Close Toll Lanes to Install Cashless Tolling for Summer

Construction is set to begin on the Bay Bridge Sunday evening so cashless tolling can be implemented by summer, the Maryland Transportation Authority says.

The MDTA says it will close toll lanes 3, 4 and 5 so crews can dismantle the old toll booths. Drivers can use the other open toll lanes.

MDTA says it implemented an aggressive construction schedule after Gov. Larry Hogan asked that all-electronic tolling be put into effect as soon as possible. About 74% of drivers already use E-ZPass on the bridge, and the authority says all Maryland residents can get a free transmitter.

The impact on traffic is supposed to be minimal, MDTA says.

Once cashless tolling is in effect, drivers won't have to pull out their wallets or stop to pay tolls. They can either use an E-ZPass or be video tolled, which means a photo will be taken of their license plate and a bill will be sent in the mail.

While cashless tolling is expected to be fully in effect for the busy summer months, construction projects will continue through 2022 as crews demolish the tollway and reconstruct the road.

Drivers are urged to take extra precautions during construction. Fines are higher for traffic infractions in work zones.