Baltimore City Officer Shot While in Patrol Car: Police

A Baltimore police officer is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday while sitting in a patrol car, police said.

The officer was on duty, but not on a call, when a gunman approached the officer’s parked car in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue, police commissioner Michael Harrison said.

After the shooting, it appears the officer accelerated the car, then crashed, Harrison said.

Police responded to the crash about 1:30 a.m. and rendered aid to the officer, Harrison said.

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, officials said.

Harrison called the shooting a “cowardly, brazen act.”

No information about a possible suspect nor the officer’s identity was immediately available.

