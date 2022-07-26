shopping

Back-to-School: How to Shop Sales Tax Holidays in Maryland and Virginia

Both states will have tax free holidays in August

By Allison Hageman

Get ready to shop for back-to-school supplies - Virginia and Maryland both have sales tax holidays in August.

Virginia’s three-day sales tax holiday is August fifth through seventh. Maryland’s tax-free week is August 14 through 20.

According to a Virginia Department of Taxation video, a sales tax holiday is “a period of time where you can buy certain products without paying any Virginia sales tax on those items.”

The Virginia holiday is available for in-store and online shopping. It can also save shoppers between 5.3% to 7% on purchases, according to the video.

During Virginia's holiday, there are three categories of items that qualify: school supplies, clothing and footwear; hurricane and emergency preparedness products; and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

Maryland’s tax holiday includes in-store purchase and online sales that are paid for and delivered to the customer during the week. Purchases eligible to be tax-free include clothing and footwear priced $100 or less as well as the first $40 spent on backpacks.

#ShopMDTaxFree Week isn't just for back-to-school shopping, it's a good time to shop for the whole family,” the Comptroller of Maryland tweeted.

For a full list of items eligible during the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday visit the Virginia Tax website. For more information on the Maryland Tax-Free Week visit the FAQ page.

