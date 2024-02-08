Baby shot outside Langley Park apartment complex, sources say

A baby was shot outside an apartment complex in the Langley Park area of Prince George's County, Maryland, police said.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Kanawah Street. Sources said officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.

Police canvassed the area and found the injured child in a courtyard on the block. Paramedics soon arrived and took the baby to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The age of the baby and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Prince George's County police are looking for two people described as young men in masks who were seen running from the area.

This story will be updated.