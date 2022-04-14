Baby Shot in Hand at Charles County Apartment: Sheriff

A baby was shot in the hand after their mother opened the door of a Maryland apartment and found a man with a gun, officials said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the man was looking for someone who lives in the apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place shortly after midnight Thursday.

A woman holding her 8-month-old child answered a knock at the door, officials said.

The man became angry, pulled out a gun and fired, officials said.

One round struck the baby’s hand, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the suspect. They believe someone who lives in the apartment may know him.

