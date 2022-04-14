Crime and Courts

Baby Shot in Hand at Charles County Apartment: Sheriff

By Sophia Barnes

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

A baby was shot in the hand after their mother opened the door of a Maryland apartment and found a man with a gun, officials said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the man was looking for someone who lives in the apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place shortly after midnight Thursday.

A woman holding her 8-month-old child answered a knock at the door, officials said.

The man became angry, pulled out a gun and fired, officials said.

One round struck the baby’s hand, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the suspect. They believe someone who lives in the apartment may know him.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsCharles County
