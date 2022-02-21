ATF Still Looking for ‘Person of Interest' in Deadly Baltimore Fire

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has published a video of a man considered to be a “person of interest” in a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters last month.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the ATF, city and state officials are offering a combined $100,000 reward to find the man.

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie walking near South Stricker Street around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 23. Hours later, Baltimore firefighters were called to 205 S. Stricker St. and entered an abandoned house to extinguish a heavy blaze. The vacant rowhouse collapsed minutes later, killing Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo. John McMaster, a firefighter/EMT, was injured and survived.

The origin and cause of the fire are still being investigated.

ATF originally circulated a photograph of the man captured from surveillance camera footage. Three weeks later, the agency is still searching for the man and on Friday posted a 40-second video of him walking down a street. Amanda Hils, a spokesperson for ATF Baltimore Field Division, said the agency did not have the full video until Friday. Hils declined to say whether the man is a suspect in the investigation.