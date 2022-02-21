Baltimore

ATF Still Looking for ‘Person of Interest' in Deadly Baltimore Fire

Three Baltimore firefighters died when the vacant rowhouse collapsed during the blaze

By The Associated Press

ATF Baltimore

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has published a video of a man considered to be a “person of interest” in a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters last month.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the ATF, city and state officials are offering a combined $100,000 reward to find the man.

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie walking near South Stricker Street around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 23. Hours later, Baltimore firefighters were called to 205 S. Stricker St. and entered an abandoned house to extinguish a heavy blaze. The vacant rowhouse collapsed minutes later, killing Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo. John McMaster, a firefighter/EMT, was injured and survived.

The origin and cause of the fire are still being investigated.

ATF originally circulated a photograph of the man captured from surveillance camera footage. Three weeks later, the agency is still searching for the man and on Friday posted a 40-second video of him walking down a street. Amanda Hils, a spokesperson for ATF Baltimore Field Division, said the agency did not have the full video until Friday. Hils declined to say whether the man is a suspect in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

