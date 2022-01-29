$100K Reward Offered for Person of Interest in Baltimore Fire That Killed 3 Firefighters

A reward initially offered by federal authorities seeking a person of interest in its investigation of a vacant rowhome fire in Baltimore that left three firefighters dead has soared to $100,000 with additional pledges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Friday a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of someone captured on surveillance cameras last Sunday evening around the scene on Monday’s fire. ATF has been investigating the fire’s cause and origin.

The state is immediately doubling the reward for information about a person of interest in the fatal fire that led to the deaths of three firefighters to $100,000. Anyone with tips or information should contact federal or state authorities.



Since the announcement, pledges from the state of Maryland, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and two firefighter unions grew the reward tenfold.

Scott said he matched the original “so that we can bring justice to the families of the fearless men and women ... we lost this week,” The Baltimore Sun reported. As the total reward reached $50,000, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday the state was doubling that amount.

Four firefighters were battling the blaze inside the home when part of the three-story building collapsed, Baltimore fire Chief Niles Ford has said. Two firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene. Ford identified those killed as Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo. A fourth firefighter who was injured was released from a hospital Thursday.