Ashburn Residents Evacuated for Several Hours on Thanksgiving During Standoff With Armed Man

A standoff with sheriff’s deputies disrupted a Virginia community for several hours on Thanksgiving.

A resident of the 20200 block of MacGlashan Terrace in Ashburn called the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office about 8:40 a.m. after discovering a discharged round from a gun had entered the home through a wall shared with the neighboring residence, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to communicate with a man in the neighboring home, 30-year-old Bernard R. Ofori, but he refused orders to come out, the sheriff’s office said.

Several residents of other homes in the area were evacuated and taken to Belmont Station Elementary School while negotiators tried to contact Ofori, who was seen carrying a gun inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

After conversations with negotiators, Ofori exited the home and was arrested.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond.