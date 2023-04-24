Artist Explains Why He Put Up ‘Empathy' Signs Throughout DC Area

The man who put up hundreds of colorful, wooden signs that say “empathy” across the D.C. region reached out to News4 to explain the meaning behind his project.

In an email to News4, the sign maker revealed himself and said he wanted to remain anonymous.

"I'm reminding people to think about empathy. Don't want to tell them what to think, just calling their attention to the process of empathy and allowing them to take it where it leads them," he said in part.

The signs have been spotted on utility poles, in neighborhoods and on highways in the District, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

"Also, I'm not attempting to monetize them. In fact, I intend to stay anonymous. They are my small effort to help counteract the growing divisiveness in society," the man said.

“I’ve been curious, but you know, whether or not it comes out, I think the message is a good one, so it’s interesting,” said a woman who spoke to News4 Friday.

Someone who said they saw a man putting the signs up said he had about 100 in his truck.

The Maryland State Highway Administration took one of the signs down on the Beltway.

“We remind everyone to refrain from hanging or installing any type of signage on our roadways,” SHA said in a statement.

According to Montgomery County, the signs are not legally placed there, either.

“These signs are erected, from what we can tell, public utility poles and things like that, which wouldn’t be allowed,” said Greg Nichols of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services.

But the county hasn’t gotten any complaints, so there are no plans to take them down.

The sign maker said his "civil disobedience" is outweighed by the greater good of his message.

He said he intends to keep posting the signs until empathy is widely discussed in the region.