Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say.

Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue on August 17 at 10:30 p.m. They discovered Ramey unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking log of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

Prince George's County Police Homicide Detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old Trevon Cox of Clinton. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Stanley Ramey of District Heights. https://t.co/VmZllGdhb7 pic.twitter.com/NAFYHQ0hYL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 2, 2022

Investigators do not believe Ramey was the intended target of the shooting.

Police are now asking to speak to people in a red car seen in a video driving past the apartment complex at the time of the incident. Detectives believe the driver or occupants of the car could have been the intended target or have critical information about the shooting.

Cox has been charged with second degree murder. He is in the Department of Corrections custody without bond.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 301-516-2512.