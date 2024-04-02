DC police shoot, wound man on Bladensburg Road NE

A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man in Northeast D.C. on Monday night, police say.

Officers from D.C.'s Violent Crime Suppression Division were patrolling in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road NE at about 9 p.m. when they saw a group of men in what police described as an altercation, police said.

After getting out of their patrol cars to try to break up the fight, officers saw that one of the men had a gun, police said.

According to police, that man ran from the scene and officers toward Bladensburg Road and V Street NE. During the chase, the officer fired his weapon and shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene, police said.

The officer’s use of force and whether the man pulled out a gun or fired at officers is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.