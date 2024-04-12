Arlington nonprofit serving domestic violence victims criticizes Youngkin's gun bill veto

An Arlington nonprofit that helps survivors of abuse is criticizing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for vetoing several gun-related bills.

That nonprofit, Doorways, says there is a legal loophole that allows individuals banned from possessing guns to transfer the guns within their home or to third parties without properly notifying authorities.

Advocates say leaving that loophole open puts victims in danger.

"We're disappointed by these roadblocks and continue to ask for the governor's support and partnership in expanding survivor access to safety statewide," said Jonathan Yglesias, policy director for the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

"We're also very saddened [by] the chances of more funding cuts in times when more survivors are seeking support," said Diana Ortiz, president and CEO of Doorways. "And we're really saddened by the missing opportunities to enhance the current laws to protect survivors."

According to Doorways, domestic violence homicides make up 32% of all homicides in Virginia. Of those domestic violence homicides, 65.5% are committed with a firearm.

Instead of more restrictions, Youngkin is pushing for stricter penalties for gun crimes, and more funding for mental health.

For more information about the warning signs of domestic violence and what you can do to help yourself or a loved one escape, click here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.